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Iraola insists he 'trusts' struggling Liverpool stars Wirtz and Barcola '100%'
Iraola insists he 'trusts' struggling Liverpool stars Wirtz and Barcola '100%'Peter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola insists that he completely 'trusts' struggling stars Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.

Wirtz, 23, joined Liverpool for a massive £116 million last summer, but is yet to reach ten goal contributions in the Premier League.

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As for Barcola, 24, he was signed from PSG for £123 million, including potential add-ons, as the club’s preferred Mohamed Salah replacement. The Frenchman is yet to score or assist.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with LASK on Wednesday (October 14), Iraola has given the struggling stars his backing.

"Responsibilities are the same (as other senior players in the squad). The performances are exactly the same. Sometimes we have to focus not just on the numbers,” he said.

"I was happy with a lot of things the other day with Bradley. We had good situations, we didn't finish them. But him and Florian are players I trust 100%."

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