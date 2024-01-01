Iraola explains reasons for late Bournemouth drama

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits there's reasons for their late drama so far this season.

Bournemouth signed off for the international break with three goals in the final nine minutes to win at Everton last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think past season it was kind of similar.

“We lost a lot of points in games that we were winning. We had very good comebacks and we recovered a lot of points in games that we were losing.

“I think the way we normally play, quite open, quite physical, it opens a lot of the game at the end. Probably today was not this kind of game.

“But it's true that (in the) third game of the week for both teams, we could finally find some spaces.

“From the 70, 70 something minute, we could start filling some spaces.

“That's the reason why for us, the subs are so important, because at the end, probably you will find more chances playing the last 25 minutes than the previous minutes because in the first half, everyone is fresh, it's more difficult to make one against ones and make the difference.”