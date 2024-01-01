Ipswich winger Burns: McKenna and Bellamy similar

Ipswich winger Wes Burns says there's similarities between manager Kieran McKenna and Wales coach Craig Bellamy.

Burns was speaking after Wales' Nations League draw with Iceland.

“There’s so many similarities between how he wants to play here and what I usually play like for Ipswich,” Burns said.

“It seems like they are cut from the same cloth. It’s like they’ve come out of the same football school.

“Both want to play a good style of football, possession-based, try and score on every attack if possible.

“Then if we lose the ball there’s an instant reaction to win the ball back as quickly as possible and swarm teams.”

He continued: “I was at home doing rehab. To see the style of play instantly was good.

“Seeing so many similarities in set-up and formation to what I'm used to, I was already champing at the bit to get into the next camp because I knew I'd fit in straight away.

“Going over the meetings in the first couple of days, there's been a lot of recap of what has gone before in the last camp.

“Although they're going over it for a second time, I'm playing a little bit of catch-up in terms of the little details on defending and attacking stuff.”