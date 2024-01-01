England caretaker U21 coach Futcher impressed by Ipswich striker Delap

England U21 caretaker coach Paul Futcher praised the performance of Ipswich striker Liam Delap after last night's 2-1 win against Ukraine.

Delap didn't score on the night, but impressed for the victory.

“He’s given their centre-halves a real rough night,” Futcher told Henry Winter. “Liam was an absolute handful. If you want to go and fight him, he'll match you. If you want to race him, he’ll win the race.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s in good form in the Premier League. Liam’s a top number nine and he’s going to keep developing.

“I wouldn’t be trying to take any aggression out of him because that’s one of his major strengths. But he needs to learn to control it. He’s suspended for the next game now.”

Futcher added: “Ipswich are very fortunate to have such a good striker on their hands."