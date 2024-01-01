Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear

England caretaker U21 coach Futcher impressed by Ipswich striker Delap

England caretaker U21 coach Futcher impressed by Ipswich striker Delap
England caretaker U21 coach Futcher impressed by Ipswich striker DelapTribalfootball
England U21 caretaker coach Paul Futcher praised the performance of Ipswich striker Liam Delap after last night's 2-1 win against Ukraine.

Delap didn't score on the night, but impressed for the victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He’s given their centre-halves a real rough night,” Futcher told Henry Winter. “Liam was an absolute handful. If you want to go and fight him, he'll match you. If you want to race him, he’ll win the race.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s in good form in the Premier League. Liam’s a top number nine and he’s going to keep developing.

“I wouldn’t be trying to take any aggression out of him because that’s one of his major strengths. But he needs to learn to control it. He’s suspended for the next game now.”

Futcher added: “Ipswich are very fortunate to have such a good striker on their hands."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamIpswich
Related Articles
Ashton: Ipswich atmosphere surprising Prem rivals
Ipswich chief Ashton happy with first Prem summer market
Jason Dozzell exclusive: Playing with my Ipswich heroes; loving what McKenna has achieved today