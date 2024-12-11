Ipswich CEO Ashton reveals club's preseason plans with United States tour the dream

Ipswich Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton spoke about the club’s pre-season plans.

The Premier League side, who are favorites to go down, are seeking a United States tour in the near future.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many Premier League clubs do go to America in the offseason due to the facilities and the money involved.

“The reality is that we are doing a lot of work on this at this moment in time,” Ashton said at last night’s PLC AGM when asked about the matter.

“The timing has to be right, key stakeholders have to be involved.

“I don’t think it will be next summer, if I’m honest with you, I think we’ll be in Europe next summer.

“We’re going to have a busy summer, there are going to be a lot of things going on in and around this football club again next summer.

“But beyond that, we are looking at timelines, where we go, how we do that. So it is part of our plans, but if we’re going to do, we want to do it well. It is on the horizon.”