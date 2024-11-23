Ipswich boss McKenna: We're now seeing steady progress

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna feels his team are gradually adjusting to Premier League demands.

Ipswich face Manchester United tomorrow a fortnight after securing a first win of the season against Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We think it's been making steady progress,” McKenna said.

“As I've said, progress isn't always linear so it doesn't mean that you're going to see it every single week. But in general, we feel like the team's improving, we feel like individuals are improving.

“We feel like we're learning lessons and managing to put them into place. Of course, it's easy to say that after you've just won the last game, it's harder to sit here and say you're improving if you haven't won the last game.

“I think individual performance is always a good perspective. And I think I can look at the large majority of our squad and say that they're in a better place now than they were in the middle of August, both those who are starting every week and the boys who aren't playing as much. But I can see it day in and day out in training.

“If you look at the last three games, you can say that we could easily have won all three, to be fair. And certainly, if you take Leicester and Brentford, we probably feel that there should have been at least maybe four points across those two games.

“So we feel like the margins to us winning consecutively or on a more regular basis are getting a little bit closer.

“But again, you can't rest on that. It's easy to be really positive now because we've just won. But we have to back that up, and we have to go again and deliver another good performance.

“And if that results in us getting a victory or points from the game, that would be fantastic. But if we go out and deliver another good performance against a really strong side, showing the right identity that we want to show, then I think we know that's the right direction of travel and that will give us points at the end of the season.”