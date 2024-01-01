Rio Cardines signs first professional contract with Crystal Palace

18-year-old academy defender Rio Cardines has now signed his first professional contract with the Crystal Palace.

After performing well in 2022/23 for the Under-18s he moved up to the 2023/24 season Under-21s side where he made his debut against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup.

Cardines was delighted to put pen to paper as he commited himself to the Eagles.

“It’s a great feeling to sign my first professional contract. I’m really happy, proud of myself, it’s been a long journey.”

The defender has been with the club since an Under-16s level so will be over the moon with a contract that could allow him to break into the first team in the future.

Cardines could follow in the footsteps of other academy graduates such as Wilfried Zaha, Tyrick Mitchell or Nathaniel Clyne as he looks to break into the squad.