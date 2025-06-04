INEOS swing the axe in latest Man United boardroom shuffle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have completed yet another boardroom shake up at Man United with Sir Dave Brailsford taking a backseat following their dreadful season.

Man United fans were forced to endure the club’s worst season in living memory, finishing down in 15th and losing to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Times, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take measures into his own hands and reshuffle things at boardroom level.

Brailsford will take a step back, returning to his role as director of sport at INEOS, moving away from his position as head of football operations at Old Trafford.

A successor to Brailsford is yet to be named and it remains to be seen whether Ratcliffe will either replace him or add his responsibility to a difference member of the board.