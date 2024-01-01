Iling-Junior already unsettled at Aston Villa

Samuel Iling-Junior is already unsettled at Aston Villa.

The winger was signed from Juventus this summer, though was missing for the opening game of the season against West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says Iling-Junior was unhappy with his omission and is now seeking a loan move away.

Iling-Junior insists he joined Villa expectiung regular senior football and was left upset with the weekend's developments.

However, for the moment, management are insisting Iling-Junior is a required player and releasing him for loan is out of the question.