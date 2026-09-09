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Pedro Neto stunned by Chelsea's 'crazy' League Cup win over Leeds United

Pedro Neto stunned by Chelsea's 'crazy' League Cup win over Leeds United
Pedro Neto stunned by Chelsea's 'crazy' League Cup win over Leeds UnitedREUTERS

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was stunned by his side's 6-3 League Cup win over Leeds United on Wednesday (September 9).

Xabi Alonso’s side came from 2-0 down to comprehensively beat Leeds United at Stamford Bridge and book a place in the fourth round of the League Cup.

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Braces from Danny Welbeck and Cole Palmer, along with a first Chelsea goal from Valentin Barco and another from Neto, 26, saw them past the West Yorkshire club.

Neto, alongside Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Reece James, came off the bench at half time and completely changed the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the winger was stunned by the ‘crazy’ game, saying: "It was a bit crazy. I don’t know what to say. We don’t like to concede so many goals, We like to score more goals.

"The manager asked for fresh legs, a fresh mentality. They caused a lot of trouble because they are very physical. It was a good test for us, we kept calm."

On his goal: "The game was tight. Morgan (Rogers) put in a really good effort. The most difficult part Morgan did it, I just had to put the ball in the back on the net."

On playing in this team: "It’s really joyful. The group have a top mentality. Everyone wants to enjoy. Everyone is playing with a smile on their face."

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Pedro NetoMorgan RogersCole PalmerLeedsChelseaPremier League

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