'I am the only voice defending Tottenham' - Ange Postecoglu

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu has said he's the "only voice" defending his side and that other clubs receive more backing from pundits.

The 59-year-old is under immense pressure following Tottenham’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Chelsea on Thursday.

Spurs continue to languish down in 14th with just 34 points from their 30 league games, but they can save their season with a Europa League win.

Postecoglu’s side host Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter final first leg on Thursday, with their progress in the competition likely the only thing keeping the Australian in the job.

He was left furious after Pape Sarr’s equaliser against Chelsea was ruled out for an apparent foul in the build-up.

Speaking to the press after the game, Postecoglu lamented the fact that Spurs had a lack of backing and representation from pundits.

"I never switch on the TV and hear any sort of strong voice," he said. "The only voice you hear is me. When we're talking about the bigger clubs, there seem to be a lot more voices.

"There's never any sort of defending of the club or the club defending itself, which makes it even more difficult because every club goes through tough moments and it's how you react to them.

"That's a unique challenge, but I accepted that challenge so I've got to try to find a way to overcome it."