Hurzeler says Brighton "shouldn't hide" and "shouldn't be afraid of anyone" this season

Huerzeler says Brighton "shouldn't hide" and "shouldn't be afraid of anyone" this season

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler doesn’t want his club to be seen as a small team.

The young coach was happy with their effort in a recent 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, but not the end result.

While he is happy to take plaudits in defeat, he knows that only by winning such matches can his club evolve into one of the big boys.

The head coach told a press conference: “I don't want to be recognised or want to be seen as the small Brighton and Hove Albion.

“It's more that we have a big potential in our squad. We have a great leadership in the club.

“We have great, great staff members. We have a good atmosphere, a good environment.

“In football it's about achieving things and that's why we shouldn't hide.

“We shouldn't be afraid of anyone. We should play with self-confidence and we should also put pressure on ourselves because, in the end, we want to achieve something and, if we don't achieve the victories in the games, we have failed and that's the truth.

“That's why we have to also be hard on ourselves and demand the best from ourselves.

“These games, like City and Liverpool, are the best challenges for us.”

He added: “We have ambitions and our club has ambitions and we should be very disappointed if we travel to Liverpool and don't manage to win the game after the performance we had.”