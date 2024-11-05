Hurzeler praises Brighton homespun favourite
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has highlighted the qualities that his team need from Jack Hinshelwood.
The teenager is showing his quality as a deep lying midfielder, shining in a 2-1 loss to Liverpool over the weekend.
He had put in a similarly effective performance in the win at Newcastle in the same position.
Asked about the 19-year-old, Hurzeler said: “His courage.
“Playing out from the back, I think he is something very impressive.
“He is very good at passing, he understands the game.
“He reads the game in a special way ad I think it is so important to have very good passing technique to have good orientation, to find always a good angle to his teammates, to recognise the space.
“He is outstanding in these areas.”