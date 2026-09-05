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Hurzeler back Brighton youngster Vuskovic to become 'top Premier League player'

Hurzeler back Brighton youngster Vuskovic to become 'top Premier League player'
Hurzeler back Brighton youngster Vuskovic to become 'top Premier League player'James Marsh / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Brighton Boss Fabian Hurzeler has backed young defender Luka Vuskovic to become a 'top player' during his time with the club.

Vuskovic, 19, joining Brighton from Tottenham for a reported £46 million this summer, fresh off the back of an impressive loan with Bundesliga side Hamburg.

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The youngster has since played every minute of Brighton’s five games across all competitions and scored his first goal for the club in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds on Saturday (September 5).

Speaking to reporters after the game, Brighton boss Hurzeler back the youngster to become a ‘top player’ over their time together.

“What he has is the physicality to quickly adapt to the Premier League,” said Hurzeler. “But definitely we shouldn’t underestimate he’s a really, really young boy.

“For his young age, he plays very mature and he definitely adapts quick. He still has moments – similar to the whole team performance – where he switches off a little bit, moments where he’s not 100 per cent into the game, moments where he also has a lack of experience, but this will come over time.

“He played his third Premier League match, he played against a striker (Calvert-Lewin) who is so experienced. That’s definitely something he will learn from and the Premier League will educate him.

“We try to help, we try to give him support, and then he can be a top player.”

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Premier LeagueLuka VuskovicFabian HurzelerBrighton

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