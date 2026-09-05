Brighton goal scorer Luka Vuskovic admits his side 'woke up too late' in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds on Saturday (September 5).

The 19-year-old joined the South Coast side from Tottenham in the summer, following an impressive loan with Bundesliga side Hamburg.

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Vuskovic bagged his first Brighton goal in the 71st minute against Leeds, earning a point against the stubborn West Yorkshire side.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, the centre back admitted Brighton took too long to get going.

"I am happy to help the team a little bit but we are not happy because we woke up too late,” he said.

"We started slow, we lost a lot of balls. We need to start from the first second. It's not a worry - it's the beginning of the season. We are a young team and need to find solutions. It will be a lot better.

"We need to wake up from the first second. Play from minute one through to the end. We never give up and that's one of our strengths, but we need to rely on our strengths from the first second."