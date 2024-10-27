Tribal Football
Hull own Ilicali: Man Utd and Ten Hag not good match
Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says he would've already sacked Erik ten Hag if he was running Manchester United.

Illicali admits he's no fan of the Dutchman.

He told talkSPORT: "He's a good coach, but sometimes the chemistry doesn't happen in football.

"Bayern Munich had the same thing too. For me, I always look at one or two steps forward in my mind, imagine, then I decide about today and I always decide early. I don't want to lose time.

"So, I think, unfortunately, this match is not a good match, the coach and the club. From my point of view, there should have been a separation before.

"I wasn’t expecting too much from Manchester United because although Manchester United is a big team, and a fantastic brand, but unfortunately with the way they play they have been disappointing last last year. They didn’t make a big impact (against Fenerbahce)."

