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Hull City in advanced talks to sign Burnley midfielder Florentino

Hull City in advanced talks to sign Burnley midfielder Florentino
Hull City in advanced talks to sign Burnley midfielder FlorentinoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Aidan Hunter

Newly promoted Hull City are reportedly in advanced talks to sign midfielder Florentino from Burnley.

The 26-year-old has only just signed for Burnley on a permanent basis for a reported £21.6 million having spent last season on loan for Benfica.

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Despite that, it’s understood the relegated side are open to selling Florentino in order to get his sizeable wages off their books.

According to Sky Sports, Hull are now in advanced talks to sign the midfielder on what would be an initial loan.

Florentino would become Hull’s fourth signing of the summer with the Yorkshire club already adding Jack Butland, Matt Targett, and Oscar Zambrano to their ranks.

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FlorentinoHull CityBurnleyPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball transfers