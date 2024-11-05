Hughes welcomes Palace turnaround: I think we’ve a bit of mojo back

Hughes on Palace going 3 games unbeaten: "I think we’ve got that bit of mojo back"

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes says the club are slowly returning to form after three games in six days in which they have gone unbeaten.

Wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa plus a recent draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers has given Hughes and Palace a new found confidence after a poor start to their campaign.

Hughes spoke to Palace TV after their hard-fought draw against Wolves which extended the Eagles' fine form.

“I think on the road it’s a good point. Although we were in the lead and had plenty of chances to take that 2-0 lead, which would have been a really good advantage for us, unfortunately they came back into it.

“All teams at this level are going to have their spells and I think we fell victim to that, but I think we showed our character to then come back from that and gain a point.

Manager Oliver Glasner has come under pressure in recent weeks due to the side’s position on the league table, but Hughes stated that the Austrian coach has helped unify the team and push ahead in recent games.

“The resilience we showed, the determination… because it’s easy to go under when they score two goals in quick succession, especially with tired legs out there, but it shows our mentality.,

“The gaffer nails it about sticking together whatever happens on the pitch, and in the last 15 we could’ve gone on and won it.

“We were so difficult to play against at the end of last season with our intensity, and I think we’ve got that bit of mojo back. Hopefully we can keep pushing on.”