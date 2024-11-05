Huerzeler praises Brighton star who has the ability to take the club to the next level

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler has highlighted the qualities that his team need from Jack Hinshelwood.

The teenager is showing his quality as a deep lying midfielder, shining in a 2-1 loss to Liverpool over the weekend.

He had put in a similarly effective performance in the win at Newcastle in the same position.

Asked about the 19-year-old, Huerzeler said: “His courage.

“Playing out from the back, I think he is something very impressive.

“He is very good at passing, he understands the game.

“He reads the game in a special way ad I think it is so important to have very good passing technique to have good orientation, to find always a good angle to his teammates, to recognise the space.

“He is outstanding in these areas.”