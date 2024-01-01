Tribal Football
Howe maintain confidence in Newcastle recruitment chiefs

Action Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has faith in the club's recruitment chiefs.

Howe is hopeful of more additions in the final week of the summer market.

He told ChronicleLive: "My job is to coach the team and try to get the team in the best place to play and perform. We need to realise that we are working for the same outcome.

"The guys that are doing the deals and trying to bring players in are all working the same intention which is to the best for Newcastle in every moment and make sure the club is protected long and short-term.

"So there will be no need to knock on the door because we are all doing the same job and hoping for the same results."

