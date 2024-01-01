Howard: Man City boss Guardiola ruined football

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United and USA goalkeeper Tim Howard says Pep Guardiola stands unique in football.

Howard says only Manchester City can play in the style demanded by their manager.

He explained on the 'It's called soccer' podcast: “I think what has happened is that, in every sense, Pep Guardiola has ruined football.

"Guardiola has taught everyone that they can play ‘expansive football’ (positional football). That’s not the case. Not everyone can do it, only three teams in the world can do it really well.

"If you look at (new USA coach Mauricio) Pochettino's best teams, Tottenham played with two lines of four and two up front. And then when they broke down, they broke down with four players, they let them express themselves. In short, they were solid defensively, or at least they tried to be.

"So I think if you start instilling that determination in defense, they have enough players in attack to be dangerous."

