Herrick signs new long-term contract with West Ham

West Ham United have announced that starlet Finley Herrick has signed a new long-term contract until the summer of 2028.

Herrick has been with the club since the age of 6 and found major success with the Hammers throughout his academy career, including winning the FA Youth Cup and the U18 Premier League South in 2022/23.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18-year-old goalkeepere has made his way through the academy and earned West Ham U21 and England U19 debuts as well as training under senior manager Julen Lopetegui.

“It’s hard to put into words what this new contract means to me,” Herrick told whufc.com. “I’ve been here since I was six years old and to put pen to paper once again at this great Club is such an incredible feeling. West Ham have moulded me into the player and man I am today, and I am forever grateful to this Club.”

“It’s something that you kind of dream of doing (training with the first team),” he beamed. “To train with players that you grew up watching and idolising can be quite surreal. Xavi (Valero) is an incredible coach, and I’ve learned a lot from him as I have from Alphonse (Areola), Łukasz (Fabiański) and Wes (Foderingham). All you’ve got to do is watch them for a day, and you get a glimpse of the level you need to be at. Every time I come off the training pitch, I’ve got a smile on my face because it’s another step in the right direction in my career.

The youngster also opened up on his FA Youth Cup win and what his goals are after signing on the dotted line for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“The Youth Cup was an amazing experience for all of us. Playing in front of 30,000 fans at the Emirates and winning was a dream come true. After lifting the trophy, it felt as if time just stood still, and it meant a lot to the players, staff and the Club. With England, we’re now at the age where you get caps for the season, so it was a bit of a surreal moment. We’ve played the Netherlands and Italy this year already, and you still get that little bit of excitement every time you step onto the pitch.”

“To keep playing games with the U21s and to stay around the first team is the ultimate goal,” he added. “Hopefully in the next few years I can get the chance to show what I can do.”

West Ham United Sporting Director Mark Noble had a few words of praise for the keeper who could be a first team candidate in the near future.

“I’ve seen Finlay come through as a young boy, and I know he’s one of the best goalkeepers in his age group,” said Noble. “He’s got fantastic attributes, is big, commanding, comfortable with the ball at his feet and has rare qualities where he actually enjoys the tough side of things when it comes to goalkeeping.

“He’s still got to work hard every day and learn from the other goalkeepers to become an even better goalkeeper himself. I really do believe he can have a successful career in the game, as he is such a talented boy.”