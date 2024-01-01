Tribal Football
Heaton: Everton keeper Pickford brilliant in England shirt

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has sung the praises of England No1 Jordan Pickford.

Pickford held his nerve for their Euros quarterfinal shootout win against Switzerland yesterday.

Heaton is working with England's keepers in Germany and said: “Pickford has been absolutely brilliant in an England shirt.

"I've been nothing but impressed with him. He's got a really good array of distribution and he's got the long-range pass, the mid-range, the short range - every club in the bag.

"Jordan does playing out well and understands where and when to do that, picking the right time for the risk and the reward. He does it really well with both feet, which is a skill in itself.

