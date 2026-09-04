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'He owes me a few assists now' - Gakpo opens up on Isak partnership at Liverpool

'He owes me a few assists now' - Gakpo opens up on Isak partnership at Liverpool
'He owes me a few assists now' - Gakpo opens up on Isak partnership at LiverpoolPeter Byrne, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo opened up on his flourishing partnership with Alexander Isak following their 2-0 Premier League win over Ipswich on Friday (September 4).

Andoni Iraola secured his first win as Liverpool boss thanks to Isak’s brace, scoring within the first nine minutes of the game.

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Both goals were assisted by Gakpo, marking the second and third times the Dutchman has provided for his Swedish teammate.

Gakpo, who came close to leaving Liverpool for Premier League rivals Man City in the summer, admitted that the two are working on their partnership in training.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gakpo said: "I think it was a great game today. Obviously some things we have to improve still but a much-needed win for us, and I'm really glad that we got the three points."

On growing partnership with Isak: "Yeah, we will see. We always train together, and always try to get to know each other better. Hopefully we can assist each other many times. He owes me a few assists now!"

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Premier LeagueCody GakpoAlexander IsakLiverpoolIpswich

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