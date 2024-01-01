Harwood-Bellis delighted Southampton move rubberstamped

Tribal Football
Southampton have secured the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old center back has put pen to paper on a four year deal after an impressive loan spell.

Harwood-Bellis spent last term at the club on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

“It’s no secret how much I enjoyed being here last season, so I’m delighted to officially become a Southampton player ahead of the new season,” said Harwood-Bellis to club media.

“The feeling of bringing this club back to the Premier League and playing in front of these fans week-in and week-out has been amazing.

“I’ve learnt a great deal over the past two years and developed so much as a player and as a person. To have the opportunity now to represent this club in the Premier League is really special and I can’t wait to get going and to see all the lads again.”

