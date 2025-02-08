Hansen-Aarøen admits Man Utd connection key to Aalborg move

Aalborg midfielder Isak Hansen-Aarøen admits his move came about thanks to a Manchester United connection.

The former United trainee moved to Aalborg earlier this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Norwegian admits the influence of AaB assistant coach Mathias Haugaasen was key to the deal. Haugaasen scouted and recommended Hansen-Aaroen to United as a talent spotter with the Premier League giants.

The midfielder revealed: "As things were in Werder Bremen, I needed some more playing time, and AaB is ready to give me. Mathias knows me from the past, so it was enough to make it happen."

On his time with United, he added: "In terms of football, it was just a completely different world that I came to in England than the one I had been used to in Tromsø.

"I moved in the middle of the corona, which was really difficult, so you can say that when difficult situations emerge, I can feel that I have been in something difficult before."