Guardiola happy for Grealish, Bobb as Man City defeat Leicester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Leicester City on Wednesday night.

City won 2-0 via goals from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush.

Guardiola particularly pleased for Grealish on the night.

He said: “(Jack) scored and had another chance. He likes to play in the middle, he’s a guy that likes to be free, we have some patterns and he feels comfortable on the side.

“On that side there a lot of contenders. We have the feeling between the lines always he has ability to control the ball, to have an extra pass.

“He was not rewarded with a penalty in the second half.

“I’m happy for him. I know it’s not easy when you don’t play regularly. In the last game in the FA Cup he played very good, much better than today.

“In the position we were more aggressive. It’s not easy for the strikers and the people up front and in the middle because of how Leicester defended.

“We expected them to be more aggressive, like against Chelsea and United, man to man but it didn’t happen today.

“It’s not easy for the people in the middle when they play low, low block and defending the space.

“We missed just a third goal (because) with a third goal it would have been easier and we may have scored more goals.

“With 2-0 for the experiences of the season and many times (when we) conceded a goal.

“We lost many points, so the game was not over and that’s why the subs were late.”

Guardiola was also eager to highlight the performance of fit-again Oscar Bobb in midfield for City.

“It was long because he was injured and not recovered the way what we expected. It’s a long time,” he said.

“Before Chelsea in the first Premier League game, he was unfortunately injured.

“He cannot forget the warmth from our people, it was really nice. He is a top, talented player. His pressing and rhythm.

“Unfortunately now we are in a period where minutes are difficult but we are really pleased he’s back and played a few minutes.

“I would like to bring him on earlier but at 2-0 the game is not over so I decided for later.”