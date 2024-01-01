Guardiola explains Man City squad rotation as star players earn much needed rest

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola admits he has to rotate his players early this season.

He talked about why it was important to give his players as much rest as possible after a tough season and summer tournaments.

The likes of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, and Spain’s tournament winner Rodri will miss some of the start of the season.

“We prioritize the rest, absolutely,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I would love to give even more time, but it is what it is.

“I demand the best from Sunday against Chelsea. We know we have to take points as soon as possible and when the players are fitter and better physical condition, they have to be ready.

“I don’t know what will happen. Everyone knows we are not in the best conditions but it doesn’t matter, the desire and trying to do well and here control absolutely everything of luck.

“The vibes of the team is strong and all together doing what you have to do.

“I don’t think there are a lot of teams who right now are perfect. I am pretty sure I learned from my experience in many years that the season is so long.

“It is important that the players are ready mentally especially and for that they need rest.”