Gomes feels at home after joining Wolves for preseason

Rodrigo Gomes has joined Wolves’ on their pre-season tour of the US and feels like he has blended in due to help from teammates and being with them everyday.

The winger joined Wolves in June and despite his new surroundings has spoken about how quickly he has made friends and connections amongst the squad.

“It’s really good because you’re 24-7 with your teammates and it’s nice to spend time with each other. It’s important to have a family here, to help each other. If someone needs help, I can help, and if I need help, someone can help. It’s nice to know each other – it’s really important.

“So far, it’s easier for me with the Portuguese or Brazilians, but I’m improving my English and I’m starting to talk with the English people and I’m trying to improve my friendships with all the players.

“Now I practice my English every day and it’s good because in Portugal I don’t need to practice. Here, it’s difficult, it’s hard, but I need to improve my English because it’s necessary. I’m trying to improve every day.”

The Portuguese star has said he already feels at home amongst the squad.

“I feel really comfortable. All the people are amazing, they are trying to include me in everything, so it’s amazing. I’m feeling good with the team, more confident every training session, every day. We are going to have three games and that’s important for me and the new players to bed in.”