Golambeckis pens pro deal with West Ham: Dream come true

West Ham United academy star Airidas Golambeckis has signed his first professional contract with the Club.

Golambeckis celebrated his 17th birthday by signing the contract after climbing his way up through the academy.

“It’s a dream come true,” he reflected. “I’ve been an East London boy my whole life. I grew up watching West Ham, thinking maybe one day I could play for them. Being offered a pro contract is without a doubt one of the best days of my life. But I’m not taking this for granted. The work keeps going, and I’ll keep pushing to hopefully become a West Ham player in the future.

“Becoming a scholar has been a massive change for me. Leaving school and committing fully to football makes it your whole life, and it’s a lot of hard work. But that’s what every young footballer dreams of. Signing a pro contract on my birthday means everything to me.

“Although it’s an amazing feeling, it doesn’t change anything for me. I need to keep working and continue improving.”

The young centre-back has been a standout player since becoming a full-time Academy scholar this summer, with his performances earning him a call-up to England’s U18s.

Academy manager Kenny Brown also told the club's website: “Players are the ones who make the case for their professional contracts. This contract is a reward for Airidas' dedication and the level he’s playing at now. Like with all young players, we need to manage his development carefully and introduce him to different challenges along the way.

“It’s fantastic to sign another local boy who’s been with us since the U9s,” Brown continued. “He knows this is his club, and he’s had incredible support from his family, who have always trusted the way we’ve managed his path.

“He’s really taken off since signing his scholarship in the summer. The exciting thing is there’s still so much more to come from him. He’s established himself well in the U18s as a first-year scholar, and now he’s in the England camps. The feedback we’re receiving is all positive."