Giggs: The biggest issue facing Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Manchester United Treble winner Ryan Giggs says "recruitment" has been the club's biggest issue in recent seasons.

Giggs was speaking on the Rio Ferdinand presents podcast and was asked about the root cause of United's problems.

"Recruitment," he said. "The recruitment in the last, and I was part of it, the last 10-12 years has just been not good enough. Any business, any football team need that recruitment. 

"You need a bit of luck. You need young, you know, we had young players coming through.

"So you had a group of young players together with the best players in Britain, you know, the (Eric) Cantonas coming in, (Andrei) Kanchelskis, (Peter) Schmeichel. So you need a bit of luck that you have them young players coming through.

"Recruitment. Time," Giggs continued. "I like the manager, I like (Ruben) Amorim. I think he's charismatic, he needs time, he needs a few transfer windows, he needs backing, but also he needs help on what is a United player and what a United player looks like." 

