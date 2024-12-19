Tribal Football
Fullkrug: I knew joining West Ham was a risky step
Niclas Fullkrug admits his move to West Ham United hasn't gone to plan.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker was hit by an Achilles injury in the early days of his arrival.

And he told Copa TS: "Of course we had completely different goals. Things were going really badly for me too, to put it bluntly."  

In the conversation, Füllkrug also gave an insight into how the move to the Hammers came about.

He said, "Of course, I also had very intensive discussions about such a risky step. Because I knew I was going a step deeper and taking a certain risk that I wouldn't play internationally next year, maybe not the year after that either, and making a big, big move."

