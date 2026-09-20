Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa was less than pleased with the officials after their 1-1 Premier League draw with Man United on Sunday (September).

Man United haven’t lost at Craven Cottage since Sir Alex Ferguson was still in the dugout back in 2009. Current boss Michael Carrick played in that game.

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Fulham were minutes away from a memorable win after Lisandro Martinez’s own goal game then the lead in the 63rd minute.

A deflected Matheus Cunha strike killed that dream, however, and Fulham had to accept just the one point instead of three.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Fulham boss Arbeloa suggested that United’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Man City had a part to play.

"We were so, so close. We were a little unlucky again but we know it was going to be difficult against a big team and we have seen what the referee has been doing through the match,” he said.

On the referee: "There were so many things for them, you can see it in the foul by (Harry) Maguire. Every decision was for them. I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't like Manchester United to lose.

"We were so, so close to our first victory that we are a little bit upset now.

"I think we did a good game. Obviously not an easy game for us, we were in the bottom position but we saw personality with the ball, we were brave. We had moments where we had to defend but in general we did a good game.

"We wanted to control the transition and the counter attacks. We know they put too many people inside so we have to control the space behind our midfielders.

“They sometimes found the spaces, it is a difficult match against a big team and for me they will be near the top of the league by the end of the season.

"Now we have to find the first victory. If you see our first five games we have already played Man Utd, Chelsea, at Anfield, at Sunderland. Now we have an October that will be so important for us.

"We have shown the team we want to be and if we play in this way the victories will come."