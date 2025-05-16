Four Premier League clubs issued Gambling Commission warning

Four Premier League clubs have been issued a warning by the Gambling Commission over links to unlicensed gambling businesses.

As reported by BBC Sport, Newcastle, Wolves, Fulham, and Bournemouth have all received a warned from the UK’s Gambling Commission, as have newly promoted Burnley.

All four clubs are sponsored by website run by TGP Europe, which has no licence to operate in Britain.

The company have also been investigated by the Gambling Commission after they discovered it had breached "anti-money laundering rules".

Bournemouth are sponsored by BJ88, Fulham by SBOTOP, Wolves by DEBET, and Burnley by 96.com. Fun88, operated by TGP, previously served as Newcastle’s shirt sponsor and now acts as their “Asian betting partner.”

John Pierce, the Gambling Commission's Head of Enforcement, said: "We have already been in contact with several football clubs to highlight the impact of the withdrawal from the market by TGP and make clear that we will be carrying out checks - without further notice - to ensure these sites remain blocked.

"We will also conduct ongoing spot checks as necessary to ensure they are not accessible to consumers in Great Britain by any means. Should any of these sites be available to GB consumers, we will take appropriate action.

"It is essential that football clubs play their part in protecting fans and GB consumers who may be exposed to advertising of these sites through their sponsorship arrangements from harm or exploitation. All licensed operators with similar arrangements to TGP should take notice of the action taken in this case."