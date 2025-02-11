Foster believes Sancho's "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd reflects toxic culture

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Foster believes Sancho's "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd reflects toxic cultureAction Plus
Chelsea loan star Jadon Sancho's one-word "freedom" comment about Manchester United reflects a toxic atmosphere at the club. 

That is according to former United and Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster.   

Sancho’s public support for Marcus Rashford, now on loan at Aston Villa, hints at deeper tensions within the United squad.   

Foster believes Sancho’s message reveals the current unrest in the Old Trafford dressing room. 

Foster stated, per The Express: "What is he doing? That's ridiculous because he is still actually employed by Manchester United, so is Marcus Rashford.  

“It just reeks of toxicity at United. It reeks of an unhappy place to be, that everybody's buzzing for someone to get out (of the club)." 

