Former Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Dies at 65

The English Premier League first Black referee Uriah Rennie has passed away at the age of 65.

In August 1997, he made history as the English topflight’s first black referee when he took charge of a match between Derby County and AFC Wimbledon.

Over the next 11 years, he officiated more than 300 top-flight matches, including domestic cup finals and European fixtures.

"The FA Refereeing Department is saddened to hear of the passing of former FIFA and Premier League referee, Uriah Rennie,” a statement from the English FA read.

"Uriah will forever be remembered as a true trailblazer of the game. Our thoughts are with Uriah's family and friends at this time."

Following his retirement in 2008, Rennie became a mentor and worked to promote diversity within football.