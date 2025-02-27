Former Man Utd cheif Woodward considered for Eagle Football Holdings director role

Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is reportedly being considered for a role with Eagle Football Holdings.

The group holds stakes in Crystal Palace, Lyon, Botafogo, and RWD Molenbeek.

The company is said to be eyeing Woodward as an independent director as it prepares for a US stock market listing.

Sky News reports that Woodward, who left Old Trafford in 2022 amid fan discontent, has been approached for the position, though he has yet to decide.

If he accepts, it would mark his first major football role since stepping down as United’s executive vice-chairman.

Woodward spent nearly 20 years at United, playing a key role in the Glazer family’s controversial 2005 takeover.