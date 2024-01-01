Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Keane eager jump into next job

Tribal Football
Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Keane eager jump into next jobTribalfootball
Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Robbie Keane remains a target for several teams.

The ex-Republic of Ireland and Tottenham striker has been impressive in his managerial career.

Keane has a 2.32 points per game tally in the 53 games he was in charge of the Israeli club side.

Per The Mirror, there are teams in England and around Europe that are assessing Keane.

There is not thought to be any Premier League interest at present, but it may materialize as managers start coming under pressure when the new season begins.

