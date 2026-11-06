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Former Liverpool, Everton, Wolves and Leicester star Conor Coady retires at 33 years old

Former Liverpool, Everton, Wolves and Leicester star Conor Coady retires at 33 years old
Former Liverpool, Everton, Wolves and Leicester star Conor Coady retires at 33 years oldSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Conor Coady has officially hung up his boots in what is an emotional goodbye from the defender.

Coady climbed the ranks of the Liverpool academy before making just two appearances for the Reds under then manager Brendan Rodgers.

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After moves to Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, Coady found himself at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made 317 appearances as he captained the side back to the Premier League.

Coady then spent time with Everton, Leicester City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic on loan before deciding to hang up his boots after being without a club since August, after the termination of his contract.

He won 10 senior England caps between 2020 and 2022 and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 before being called up for the 2022 World Cup where he made zero appearances.

Coady joined Lee Carsley's England Under-21 coaching staff in September 2026, having previously worked with the England Under-19s.

Coady released a lengthy statement thanking every club he played for and stated: “But it’s time for my incredible wife Amie, and four boys, to enjoy seeing daddy a little bit more.

“Thank you to all the fans from every club I played for. With every shirt I put on, I gave it my all. It’s been an honour to say I played this unbelievable game. Thank you for everything. Coads.”

As he explores new avenues, Coady is already being linked with the role of assistant head coach at League One side Barnsley in what may be a new career path.

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