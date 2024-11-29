Forest striker Wood wishes he had found Nuno earlier in career

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood admits he wishes he had found manager Nuno earlier in his career.

Wood, 32, has thrived this season under the Portuguese at Forest this season.

"You have to find where you are appreciated. Managers have their own style and how they want to play games," Wood told BBC Sport

"That's not anything I can control. It just means you might not be in the right area or the manager's cup of tea. There's always a manager who likes a number nine, or a false nine.

"I'm not a man who is going to beat two or three players and stick in in the top corner, I'm a man who relies on service. If they can't supply me, I can't score.

"It's about trying to find the role which fits everyone and fortunately under Nuno it has.

"The six or seven loans I had as a youngster taught me a lot about being appreciated and valued. It's not always about you as a person or player, it's how you connect and build with a team. A lot of it is out of your control."

The Kiwi also said, "Definitely, it's worked well so far and hopefully there's a lot more to come for both of us. I've had a lot of great managers over my career and it's nice to have another one to add to the group.

"He came in and gave me the confidence to start, he put me in his first team and it's spiralled from there.

"I feel I can have an open and honest conversation with him. There's that mutual respect there and you don't always get that.

"He's a down to earth man, loves having that team ethic. He wants to trust everyone and does until you break that trust. That's a great way of looking at life."