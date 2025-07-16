Forest signing Jair Cunha: A wonderful feeling to be here

Jair Cunha is excited to be a Nottingham Forest player.

The former Botafogo defender completed his move to the City Ground last week.

The 20-year-old has penned a five-year contract with Forest and told the club's website: "I feel great, really happy and grateful for this opportunity. I hope I can make a big contribution to the team and add a great deal so we can achieve many things together. It’s an indescribable feeling, I’m so happy.

“I’m really looking forward to it (experiencing the City Ground) and really excited about making my debut. I believe I’ve prepared very well for it here in Brazil and will be able to help the team in the best way possible.

“I’ve always been following Nottingham Forest online from the moment I found about the opportunity to come to the Club. I’ve been following them ever since and they’re clearly an incredible fanbase. I’m really looking forward to meeting them soon, when I make my debut.

“It’s a really good club, increasingly well-structured and organised. Constantly improving and establishing themselves in the Premier League achieving good league positions.

“I think it’s a dream for every young player who starts out in Brazil to move to a European club in a great league. For me to have this opportunity at just 20 years old, to play in the best league in the world, is a wonderful feeling. I’m really happy to be joining Nottingham Forest.”