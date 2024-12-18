Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?

Forest owner Marinakis shifts focus to buying Sao Paulo as Vasco da Gama competition grows

Zack Oaten
Forest owner Marinakis shifts focus to buying Sao Paulo as Vasco da Gama competition grows
Forest owner Marinakis shifts focus to buying Sao Paulo as Vasco da Gama competition growsAction Plus
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is in talks to buy Brazilain club Sao Paulo as competition to buy Vasco da Gama intensifies.

Marinakis continues to look to expand his footballing empire and was heavily linked with buying Vasco da Gama over the past few weeks before now shifting his focus to fellow Brazilian club São Paulo

Advertisement
Advertisement

This was reported by Terra with São Paulo's president Julio Cesares, who opened up on their early-stage negotiations over investment into the club. 

"We’re talking. It’s still embryonic, I’m taking it very calmly, but we’re moving well towards bringing in a businessman linked to the sports platform, not just the financial one," Cesares revealed. 

Cesares is said to open to a revenue share which would mean Marinakis would not own the whole club despite his investment.

"He (Marinakis) arrives with this expectation, if he arrives, but, of course, if one day the institution discusses a SAF, naturally he will have the preference to listen first," Cesares said. 

"São Paulo has a lever that could be discussed in the future, if the institution thinks so. I’m not going to talk about money, but São Paulo will start to breathe and be competitive." 

Mentions
Sao PauloVascoNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Forest signing Morato on becoming a father and goals for 2025
Elanga says Forest have found success as "Nuno had proper pre-season"
Villa's Coutinho on his loan with Vasco de Gama: Where I want to be