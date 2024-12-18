Forest owner Marinakis shifts focus to buying Sao Paulo as Vasco da Gama competition grows

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is in talks to buy Brazilain club Sao Paulo as competition to buy Vasco da Gama intensifies.

Marinakis continues to look to expand his footballing empire and was heavily linked with buying Vasco da Gama over the past few weeks before now shifting his focus to fellow Brazilian club São Paulo.

This was reported by Terra with São Paulo's president Julio Cesares, who opened up on their early-stage negotiations over investment into the club.

"We’re talking. It’s still embryonic, I’m taking it very calmly, but we’re moving well towards bringing in a businessman linked to the sports platform, not just the financial one," Cesares revealed.

Cesares is said to open to a revenue share which would mean Marinakis would not own the whole club despite his investment.

"He (Marinakis) arrives with this expectation, if he arrives, but, of course, if one day the institution discusses a SAF, naturally he will have the preference to listen first," Cesares said.

"São Paulo has a lever that could be discussed in the future, if the institution thinks so. I’m not going to talk about money, but São Paulo will start to breathe and be competitive."