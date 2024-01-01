Forest owner Marinakis handed lengthy stadium ban

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been given a five-match ban for improper behavior.

The Greek businessman was given a five-game stadium ban for spitting on the floor as match officials walked past.

Marinakis was furious about decisions that he felt went against his team in a 1-0 loss to Fulham in September.

In publishing its written reasons behind the decision, an independent commission stated they had to set an example.

Per the investigation, Marinakis "deliberately spat in a disrespectful and disgusting display of contempt towards the match officials.”

Marinakis argued a ban from the tunnel and dressing room was sufficient, but he has to stay away from games.