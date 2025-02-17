Foden says his Man City teammates "don't understand" his love for fishing

Attacker Phil Foden revealed he gets teased by his Manchester City teammates for his love of fishing.

The 24-year-old credits the hobby, which he picked up from his father, for helping him stay calm and focused.

After a slow start to the season, Foden hit top form in January, scoring six times and attributing his resurgence to the peace fishing provides.

"I just love the peace and quiet. There's something about it and it's my get away," Foden told Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video.

"After a bad game, I like to go fishing, switch my phone off and not read too much. Then when I go back and train, it's just like a reset.

"None of them (team-mates) have been fishing with me, but I think John (Stones) is into it a little bit.

"I think it's really important to have something, whatever it is, to switch off. I've got fishing. Some of them do (give me banter), but they don't understand."