Fleck rushed to hospital after 'falling ill' in Chesterfield warm-up

Ansser Sadiq
Former Premier League star John Fleck was rushed to hospital after falling ill during Chesterfield’s pre-match warm-up against Doncaster.  

The club confirmed on social media that the 33-year-old was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure following the incident.  

Chesterfield manager Danny Webb revealed that Fleck "had a fit of some sort" and admitted it "didn't look very nice" at the time.  

However, Webb provided a positive update, stating that Fleck was "smiling" as he was stretchered off and is now in "good hands."  

The incident caused concern among teammates and fans, but the early signs suggest Fleck is recovering well.  

Chesterfield are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available about his condition.

