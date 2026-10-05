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Flashscore sources: Chelsea's defensive pains could put Fofana's role under question

Wesley Fofana's defensive performances are under scrutiny
Wesley Fofana's defensive performances are under scrutinyAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Wesley Fofana’s Chelsea role is expected to come under greater scrutiny in the months leading up to the January transfer window.

The France international has endured another tricky period at Stamford Bridge and must demonstrate that he can establish himself as a reliable option in Xabi Alonso’s defence.

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Chelsea are continuing to believe in the defender, but his position within the squad is becoming increasingly important as the club assess the balance and depth of their options - and whether they need to look at the market again soon.

Fofana was a significant signing when he moved from Leicester City on a seven-year deal in 2022, for a fee in the region of £70m.

But his long-term prospects at Chelsea are now coming into question and the coming weeks will represent an important period for him to strengthen his position.

A sustained run of fitness and good performances can provide evidence that he is still on course to be a key part of Alonso’s plans. 

If his difficulties continue, Chelsea will have to consider whether they need to make further changes to their defensive group.

The timing of that assessment would be particularly relevant with the January window approaching.

Chelsea have invested heavily in their squad and Alonso will be expected to establish which players can provide the reliability and balance required over a full season.  Fofana’s ability to meet those demands could become an increasingly important part of the process.

We recently reported that Jarrad Branthwaite and Giorgio Scalvini are among the names being discussed as Chelsea consider their defensive options for the future.

There are also other developments that could add another layer to the situation - and Chelsea are now being linked with Bayer Leverkusen and England defender Jarell Quansah.

That underlines exactly how the narrative will continue to change, particularly if Fofana does not put in more convincing displays very soon.

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