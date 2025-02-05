Flamengo's Luis reveals his conversations with Alcaraz before his move to Everton

Tribal Football
Flamengo's Luis reveals conversations with Alcaraz before Everton move

Flamengo's Luis reveals his conversations with Alcaraz before his move to EvertonEverton
Flamengo manager Filipe Luis has openly discussed his conversations with Carlos Alcaraz regarding his move to Everton.

The Argentine midfielder is set to become boss David Moyes' first signing since returning as manager.

Alcaraz will join on an initial loan, with a permanent move possible if certain performance-related conditions are met.

"Alcaraz called me on Thursday and said, 'Filipe, I want to talk. I have an offer from Everton Are you counting on me?'" he said, per Placar (h/t Sport Witness).

"I said, 'You're after someone in your position, you're after all of them.' It's up to you to want to fight and fight for your place on the team. He said, 'Okay, I'll fight for your place on the team.'

"I told him what I thought I wanted to improve; we had a sincere conversation. He said, 'Okay. I'll try.' He showed it, he scored the goal, he played well. The next day, he decided to leave."

Moyes eager to see new Everton signings before deadline falls