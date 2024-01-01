Feyenoord chief Te Kloese praises Brighton over Wieffer negotiations

Feyenoord chief Dennis te Kloese has praised Brighton over their deal for Mats Wieffer.

Te Kloese appreciated the behaviour of Brighton in negotiatons.

He told Voetbal International: “Brighton proved that things can be done differently. They called about Wieffer. How much would he cost? We told them our target price.

"They named an amount and asked if they could sit down with that amount, as soon as it was on paper. Those people came here and within half an hour we had reached an agreement. We wanted a bit more than they offered and in the deal we wanted to hire a player from Brighton.

"Brighton paid what they were willing to pay, we were happy with that amount and were able to hire a player.”