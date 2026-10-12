EXCLUSIVE: Snodgrass claims former club Hull can finish in Premier League top half

Robert Snodgrass has spoken on Hull City's excellent start to life back in the Premier League and how the side should push for more success.

Hull maintained their unbeaten home record since returning to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw against Everton at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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The Tigers have been incredible since fighting their way out of the Championship, despite the vast majority of pundits and fans marking the club for instant relegation.

The East Yorkshire side have defied all expectations so far and find themselves above the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool after six games played.

Snodgrass not surprised by Hull's start

Speaking to Tribal Football via Snabbare, Snodgrass opened up on his former side, who he is over the moon to see flourishing despite so many sceptics placing the side at the bottom of their end-of-season predictions.

Hull in the Premier League standings Flashscore

Hull have taken nine points from their opening six games. Has that surprised you, or did you expect them to be competitive?

"Hull’s form hasn’t surprised me. I felt as if last season, the way they recruited the squad that they had was really impressive in terms of how they could only sign free transfers. I think they had a few bans on spending money in some windows and stuff. But the way they recruited, I thought it was great.

"I thought that they've built on that this season in terms of adding in those little bits of quality, keeping the squad fresh in the competition. So I'm not surprised at all."

How difficult is it for a promoted side to maintain these performance levels? Is it impossible?

"It's going to be tough to keep it going for Hull. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, and I feel that at that time, they'll be really confident in-house. I think the big thing for them is: how do you build on that? How do you try and kick on?

"Injuries start coming; the boys who aren’t playing are unhappy. He's a really good manager; you can see he's got a great rapport with the players. They get on great with the owner, so they're building something really, really special there.

"So as I say, long may it continue, but it'll be a really tough ask. They've got the squad and the depth and the character, hopefully, to keep going."

Can Hull keep the momentum going?

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic has worked miracles with his side, who could not only avoid relegation, but could finish in the top half of the table if they maintain their outstanding form.

Snodgrass believes anything is possible for Hull, who he thinks should keep their expectations high and continue to prove all their doubters wrong.

What’s the biggest mistake Hull could make from this position? Is it getting carried away, or being too cautious?

"The thing with Hull is maybe getting carried away. think having that sort of 'top half of the table tag' on your back. Sometimes when you start looking at the table and things like that.

"But it's fairly early. The lads are just really enjoying being in the Premier League, and they're there to show people why they got promoted last season and build from there.

"I think you see that within the lads like (Mohamed) Belloumi, Oli McBurnie and big characters that have started well, but you need players like that to keep fit and push the rest of the squad on with their performances. It's been great to see an old club go and really take the Premier League on with a great start; I’m delighted for them."

Could Hull genuinely finish in the top half of the Premier League? How much would it mean to the fans?

"Listen, why not? Why not? I think that's the big thing for me. The way they've performed, going and pushing the big teams, and they don't want to just be there in the Premier League. They've really sort of learned from when we were back in there before.

"Taking that step down and coming back bigger, better, their recruitment's been great. They'll be calling on a few of the lads to try and help the squad for the last season. Why not push for the stars and believe that you're good enough to try and push and get in that top half of the table?"

Hull are not surviving in the Premier League; they are thriving under Jakirovic, who is making a real name for himself in English football as his excellent campaign continues.