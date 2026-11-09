Ex-Premier League star names boss who can 'inspire' Crystal Palace as Sage replacement

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage could be removed from his position during the incoming international break.

The Frenchman was the Eagles choice to join the club this summer, following Oliver Glasner's exit on the back of winning the UEFA Conference League, and he's under major pressure in South London.

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Just two wins from 10 Premier League games, and one victory from four played in the Europa League, has put the club rock bottom of the English top-flight.

Sean Dyche has been flagged as a possible option to come in, alongside links to Thomas Frank, Vitor Pereira and Robbie Keane, if Sage is sacked.

However, former Premier League striker Charlie Austin has former Palace boss Alan Pardew for a return to Selhurst Park, despite not managing in the Premier League for a decade.

"They need someone with the know-how to manage a football club that's fighting and in fear of relegation," Austin told talkSPORT.

"Pards has been at clubs where he knows what he needs to do to stay up."

Austin's view was shared by show host Majestic who backed fellow panellist Pardew for the job.

"I think Pards would be a perfect man to go to Crystal Palace right now and inspire those players.

"He knows the club, has respect from the fans and can go in and galvanise. That's what Palace need right now."